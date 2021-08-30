US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of V.F. worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

