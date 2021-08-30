US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.58% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,309,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

