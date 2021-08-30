US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

