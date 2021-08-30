US Bancorp DE Sells 19,375 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 335,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 200,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

