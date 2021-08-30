US Bancorp DE Sells 30,579 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Splunk worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $192,341,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.84. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

