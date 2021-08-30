US Bancorp DE Sells 40,087 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

