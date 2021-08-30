US Bancorp DE Sells 5,744 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $31,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

