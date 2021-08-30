US Bancorp DE Sells 9,107 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

