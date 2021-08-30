USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Up 0.2%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.14. Approximately 7,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 69,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.