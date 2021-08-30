Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.

Ushio stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

