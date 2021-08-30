Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne Sells 999 Shares

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UTMD traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.