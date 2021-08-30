V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

