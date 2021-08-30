V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.
NYSE VZIO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $19.44. 41,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
