V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $19.44. 41,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

