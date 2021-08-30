Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $304.44 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.46 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

