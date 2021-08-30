Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 36,761 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

