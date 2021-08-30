Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 816 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,742. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

