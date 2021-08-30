Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.26. 26,839,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,334,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $380.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

