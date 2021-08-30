Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $118.61. 274,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

