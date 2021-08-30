Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,564. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

