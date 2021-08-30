Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 4,266 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $$29.99 on Monday. 102,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

