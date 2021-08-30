Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 382,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

