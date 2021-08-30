Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

