Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 1,682,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

