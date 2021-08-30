Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.70. 227,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

