Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.11. 313,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

