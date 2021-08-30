Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.03 on Monday, hitting $380.66. 13,437,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

