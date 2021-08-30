Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.67. 587,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,417. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.59.

