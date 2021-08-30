Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

SCHA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.63. 577,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

