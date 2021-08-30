Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 6.78% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 172.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter valued at about $692,000.

NYSEARCA CUT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,650. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

