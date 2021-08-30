Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,809 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. 1,819,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,334. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.