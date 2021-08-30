Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,694. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22.

