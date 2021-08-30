Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,937 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 611,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

