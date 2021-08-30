Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $104,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

