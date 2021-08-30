Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.