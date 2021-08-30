Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.