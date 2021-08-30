Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 149,084 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 280.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,084 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 175,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.23. 3,706,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,772. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

