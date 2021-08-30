Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $117.17. 678,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

