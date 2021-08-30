Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 21,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 1,446,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

