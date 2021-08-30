Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 251,577 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,577 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,448,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,692. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

