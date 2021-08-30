Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $2.82 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

GTO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

