Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 508,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,494,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 25.12% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $751,000.

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 2,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

