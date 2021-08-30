Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,066 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $297,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $51.60. 13,626,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.