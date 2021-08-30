Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 8,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $360.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
