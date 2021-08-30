Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 8,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $360.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

