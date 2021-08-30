VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. 60,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,939. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.