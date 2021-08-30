Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.