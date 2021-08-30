Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.67. 832,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

