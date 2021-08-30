Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Eq LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 4.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eq LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $84.57. 264,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,164. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53.

