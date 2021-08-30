Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,928. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $191.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.