Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.66. 783,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $191.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

