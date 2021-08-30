Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 1,446,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

